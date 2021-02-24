Orlu: Nigerian Army Arrests 20 ‘Alleged’ IPOB Members Over Death Of Civilians, Soldiers Anaedo Online - Nigerian troops have nabbed 20 members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) over the murder of soldiers and civilians in Orlu, Imo State. The joint operation involved the Army, Air Force and the Police. A military intelligence officer told ...



News Credibility Score: 90%