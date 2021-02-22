Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Respect Benue laws or go to Bauchi state and carry AK47- Governor Samuel Ortom tells Herdsmen
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Respect Benue laws or go to Bauchi state and carry AK47- Governor Samuel Ortom tells Herdsmen

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Respect Benue laws or go to Bauchi to carry AK-47 - Ortom tells herdsmen Legit:
Respect Benue laws or go to Bauchi to carry AK-47 - Ortom tells herdsmen
EXTRA: Respect Benue laws or go to Bauchi and carry AK-47, Ortom tells herders The Cable:
EXTRA: Respect Benue laws or go to Bauchi and carry AK-47, Ortom tells herders
Ortom to herdsmen: Respect Benue laws or go and carry AK-47 in Bauchi The Punch:
Ortom to herdsmen: Respect Benue laws or go and carry AK-47 in Bauchi
Respect Benue Laws Or Go To Bauchi And Carry AK-7, Ortom Tells Herdsmen Channels Television:
Respect Benue Laws Or Go To Bauchi And Carry AK-7, Ortom Tells Herdsmen
Respect Benue laws or go to Bauchi and carry AK-47, Ortom tells herders The Eagle Online:
Respect Benue laws or go to Bauchi and carry AK-47, Ortom tells herders
Respect Benue Laws Or Go To Bauchi State And Carry AK47- Governor Ortom Warns Herdsmen Tori News:
Respect Benue Laws Or Go To Bauchi State And Carry AK47- Governor Ortom Warns Herdsmen


Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info