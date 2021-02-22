Post News
News at a Glance
Respect Benue laws or go to Bauchi state and carry AK47- Governor Samuel Ortom tells Herdsmen
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Respect Benue laws or go to Bauchi state and carry AK47- Governor Samuel Ortom tells Herdsmen
18 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Legit:
Respect Benue laws or go to Bauchi to carry AK-47 - Ortom tells herdsmen
The Cable:
EXTRA: Respect Benue laws or go to Bauchi and carry AK-47, Ortom tells herders
The Punch:
Ortom to herdsmen: Respect Benue laws or go and carry AK-47 in Bauchi
Channels Television:
Respect Benue Laws Or Go To Bauchi And Carry AK-7, Ortom Tells Herdsmen
The Eagle Online:
Respect Benue laws or go to Bauchi and carry AK-47, Ortom tells herders
Tori News:
Respect Benue Laws Or Go To Bauchi State And Carry AK47- Governor Ortom Warns Herdsmen
More Picks
1
New variant of COVID19 is in Nigeria - NCDC boss, Chikwe Ihekweazu says -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
2
If anything happens to me, Gov Bala Mohammed should be held responsible - Gov Ortom alleges threat to life (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
3
Respect Benue laws or go to Bauchi state and carry AK47- Governor Samuel Ortom tells Herdsmen -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
4
Gunmen kill three police officers, abduct minister of health's brother in Edo -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
5
Prophet Bushiri’s Family Stopped From Leaving Malawi | Crime | Herald.ng -
The Herald,
24 hours ago
