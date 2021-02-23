Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


School kidnapping takes place even in the most developed countries in the world - Lai Mohammed (video)
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed has said that school kidnapping takes place even in the most developed countries in the world.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

School kidnapping takes place in US, other developed countries —Lai Mohammed The Punch:
School kidnapping takes place in US, other developed countries —Lai Mohammed
Kagara abduction: School kidnapping takes place in most developed countries, Lai Mohammed declares Legit:
Kagara abduction: School kidnapping takes place in most developed countries, Lai Mohammed declares
Channels Television:
The Federal Government has always put security as a top priority - Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed  #NewsNight #CTVTweets
Schoolchildren get abducted in developed countries too – Lai Mohammed The Herald:
Schoolchildren get abducted in developed countries too – Lai Mohammed
Kidnapping of students also takes place in US, other  countries — Lai Mohammed The Street Journal:
Kidnapping of students also takes place in US, other  countries — Lai Mohammed
School kidnapping happens even in developed countries – Lai Mohammed News Wire NGR:
School kidnapping happens even in developed countries – Lai Mohammed
Lai Mohammed: “School kidnapping also happen in developed countries” Lailas News:
Lai Mohammed: “School kidnapping also happen in developed countries”
School Kidnapping Happens In Advanced Countries, Not Only Nigeria – Lai Mohammed News Break:
School Kidnapping Happens In Advanced Countries, Not Only Nigeria – Lai Mohammed
Lai Mohammed: School Kidnapping Not A Peculiar Crime In Nigeria, Takes Place In US, Other Developed Countries Thread 👇👇 The Breaking Times:
Lai Mohammed: School Kidnapping Not A Peculiar Crime In Nigeria, Takes Place In US, Other Developed Countries Thread 👇👇
Even in the most developed countries , school kidnapping takes place — Lai Mohammed Instablog 9ja:
Even in the most developed countries , school kidnapping takes place — Lai Mohammed
Lai Mohammed Says School Kidnapping Takes Place In US, Other Developed Countries Not Only In Nigeria. Nigeria Breaking News:
Lai Mohammed Says School Kidnapping Takes Place In US, Other Developed Countries Not Only In Nigeria.
School Kidnapping Occur In Developed Countries – Lai Mohammed Gist Lovers:
School Kidnapping Occur In Developed Countries – Lai Mohammed
Salone:
UPDATE – School kidnapping takes place even in the most developed countries in the world – Lai Mohammed (video)
“School Kidnapping Also Happen In Developed Countries”- Minister Of Information And Culture, Lai Mohammed Says Gist 36:
“School Kidnapping Also Happen In Developed Countries”- Minister Of Information And Culture, Lai Mohammed Says
Kidnapping Of Students Not A Peculiar Crime To Nigeria- Lai Mohammed Global Village Extra:
Kidnapping Of Students Not A Peculiar Crime To Nigeria- Lai Mohammed
Schoolchildren Are Also Kidnapped in U.S, Others – Lai Mohammed Naija News:
Schoolchildren Are Also Kidnapped in U.S, Others – Lai Mohammed
“School Kidnapping Also Happen In Developed Countries”- Minister Of Information And Culture, Lai Mohammed Says Tori News:
“School Kidnapping Also Happen In Developed Countries”- Minister Of Information And Culture, Lai Mohammed Says


Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info