Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Fulanis have been treated unfairly in Nigeria ' Former Bauchi governor Isa Yuguda says
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Mallam Isa Yuguda, a former governor of Bauchi state, has alleged that the Fulani people in Nigeria are subjected to unfair treatment.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Nigeria has treated Fulani people unfairly - Former northern governor declares Legit:
Nigeria has treated Fulani people unfairly - Former northern governor declares
Fulani Herdsmen Are Being Treated Unfairly In Nigeria – Ex-Bauchi Gov, Yuguda News Break:
Fulani Herdsmen Are Being Treated Unfairly In Nigeria – Ex-Bauchi Gov, Yuguda
Fulani People Of Nigeria Have Been treated Unfairly For Years – Former Bauchi State Governor KOKO TV Nigeria:
Fulani People Of Nigeria Have Been treated Unfairly For Years – Former Bauchi State Governor
Only justice to Fulani can address herders’ crisis in Nigeria – Yuguda National Accord:
Only justice to Fulani can address herders’ crisis in Nigeria – Yuguda
Fulanis Have Been Unfairly Treated In Nigeria — Ex-Bauchi Governor Isa Yuguda Gist 36:
Fulanis Have Been Unfairly Treated In Nigeria — Ex-Bauchi Governor Isa Yuguda
The Fulanis are treated unfairly in Nigeria — Gov. Yuguda Instablog 9ja:
The Fulanis are treated unfairly in Nigeria — Gov. Yuguda
Fulani treated unfairly in Nigeria — Gov. Yuguda Osmek News:
Fulani treated unfairly in Nigeria — Gov. Yuguda
Fulani treated unfairly in Nigeria — Ex-Bauchi Governor Ladun Liadi Blog:
Fulani treated unfairly in Nigeria — Ex-Bauchi Governor
Fulanis Have Been Unfairly Treated In Nigeria — Ex-Bauchi Governor Isa Yuguda Tori News:
Fulanis Have Been Unfairly Treated In Nigeria — Ex-Bauchi Governor Isa Yuguda


Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info