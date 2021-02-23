Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Fulanis have been treated unfairly in Nigeria ' Former Bauchi governor Isa Yuguda says
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Mallam Isa Yuguda, a former governor of Bauchi state, has alleged that the Fulani people in Nigeria are subjected to unfair treatment.
5 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Legit:
Nigeria has treated Fulani people unfairly - Former northern governor declares
News Break:
Fulani Herdsmen Are Being Treated Unfairly In Nigeria – Ex-Bauchi Gov, Yuguda
KOKO TV Nigeria:
Fulani People Of Nigeria Have Been treated Unfairly For Years – Former Bauchi State Governor
National Accord:
Only justice to Fulani can address herders’ crisis in Nigeria – Yuguda
Gist 36:
Fulanis Have Been Unfairly Treated In Nigeria — Ex-Bauchi Governor Isa Yuguda
Instablog 9ja:
The Fulanis are treated unfairly in Nigeria — Gov. Yuguda
Osmek News:
Fulani treated unfairly in Nigeria — Gov. Yuguda
Ladun Liadi Blog:
Fulani treated unfairly in Nigeria — Ex-Bauchi Governor
Tori News:
Fulanis Have Been Unfairly Treated In Nigeria — Ex-Bauchi Governor Isa Yuguda
More Picks
1
542 new cases of COVID-19 recorded in Nigeria -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
2
School kidnapping takes place even in the most developed countries in the world - Lai Mohammed (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
3
Fulanis have been treated unfairly in Nigeria ' Former Bauchi governor Isa Yuguda says -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
4
Nigeria might soon exit second wave of Coronavirus - Minister of Health, Ehanire Osagie -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
5
You are responsible for your personal safety abroad, security is unpredictable - Canada warns its citizens against non-essential travel to Nigeria -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
