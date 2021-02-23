Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
New variant of COVID19 is in Nigeria - NCDC boss, Chikwe Ihekweazu says
Linda Ikeji Blog
- The Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, Chikwe Ihekwazu, has said that a new variant of COVID19 has been detected in Nigeria and 15 other countries.
2 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
New COVID-19 variant discovered in Nigeria, 15 countries
Daily Post:
New COVID-19 variant discovered in Nigeria, 15 other countries
The Punch:
New COVID-19 variant B125 discovered in Nigeria, 15 other countries
Premium Times:
New COVID-19 variant detected in Nigeria – NCDC
Biz Watch Nigeria:
New COVID-19 Strain Found In Nigeria, 15 Other Countries – NCDC
The Eagle Online:
New COVID-19 variant discovered in Nigeria, 15 countries — NCDC
KOKO TV Nigeria:
New COVID-19 Variant Discovered In Nigeria And 15 Other Countries – NCDC
The News:
New COVID-19 variant discovered in Nigeria, 15 countries
Niyi Daram:
New variant of COVID19 is in Nigeria – NCDC boss, Chikwe Ihekweazu says
World Stage:
New COVID-19 variant discovered in Nigeria, 15 countries
EnviroNews Nigeria:
New COVID-19 variant discovered in Nigeria, 15 countries
Effiezy:
New COVID-19 variant discovered in Nigeria, 15 countries
Leaders NG:
A new COVID-19 variant has been discovered in Nigeria and 15 other countries — NCDC
News Probe:
New COVID-19 Variant Detected In Nigeria – NCDC
Julia Blaise Blog:
New Variant of Coronavirus detected in Nigeria – Chikwe Iheakwazu
Instablog 9ja:
A new COVID-19 variant has been discovered in Nigeria and 15 other countries — NCDC
Kemi Filani Blog:
A new COVID-19 variant has been discovered in Nigeria and 15 other countries — NCDC
