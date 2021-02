Nigerian pastor and his wife welcome first child after 25 years of marriage Linda Ikeji Blog - A Nigerian pastor, Bishop Iyobosa Atoe and his wife, Rev. Mrs .B. Atoe, of Jesus Reigneth Chapel Inc, Edo state, have welcomed their first child after 25 years of marriage. Mrs Atoe gave birth to a daughter, who they named Holy Ilelosamiuwa Diamond.



