News at a Glance
Niger Delta Militants threaten to destroy infrastructures in Abuja and Lagos as well as oil facilities (videos)
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Some Niger Delta militants have threatened to resume hostilities.
In a video that was shared by AIT television, the militants accused the Federal government of abandoning the region,
3 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Sahara Reporters:
Niger Delta Militants Threaten To Carry Out Attacks In Abuja, Lagos
Daily Post:
Niger Delta militants threaten to attack Abuja, Lagos [Video]
The Cable:
Niger Delta militants resurface, threaten to carry out attacks in Abuja, Lagos
News Wire NGR:
Niger Delta militants resurface, threatening to destroy infrastructure in Lagos and Abuja
Osmek News:
Niger Delta militants threaten to attack Abuja, Lagos [Video]
More Picks
1
Niger Delta Militants threaten to destroy infrastructures in Abuja and Lagos as well as oil facilities (videos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
2
Nigerian professor who renounced his citizenship expelled from South African over bigamous marriage -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
3
Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored at least 25 goals for 14 straight seasons -
Legit,
16 hours ago
4
School kidnapping takes place even in the most developed countries in the world - Lai Mohammed (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
5
You are responsible for your personal safety abroad, security is unpredictable - Canada warns its citizens against non-essential travel to Nigeria -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
6
Fulanis have been treated unfairly in Nigeria ' Former Bauchi governor Isa Yuguda says -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
7
Nigeria might soon exit second wave of Coronavirus - Minister of Health, Ehanire Osagie -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
