Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
Channels Television
9
The Cable
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Lifting 100 million Nigerians our of poverty isn't by accident. We will deliver on it - President Buhari assures Nigerians
Linda Ikeji Blog
- President Buhari has said that his administration's plan to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty did not come by accident or something they just ''bumped into,” but is a del
3 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Nation:
We'll lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty - Buhari
Vanguard News:
Buhari restates commitment to lift 100 million out of poverty
Nigerian Tribune:
Lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty challenging but achievable ― Buhari
Premium Times:
Buhari commits to lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty
PM News:
Lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty achievable – Buhari
The Eagle Online:
Lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty not by accident, we will deliver on it, says Buhari
Instablog 9ja:
Lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty is challenging but achievable ― President Buhari
Naija News:
Decision To Lift 100 Million Nigerians Out Of Poverty Not By Accident - Buhari
More Picks
1
Lifting 100 million Nigerians our of poverty isn't by accident. We will deliver on it - President Buhari assures Nigerians -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
2
School kidnapping takes place even in the most developed countries in the world - Lai Mohammed (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...