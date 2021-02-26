News at a Glance

We Don’t Carry AK-47s Like Herdsmen – Benue Farmers Reply Governor Lalong My Celebrity & I - The association of farmers in Nigeria says they are shocked by the comments recently made by Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong who said both herders and farmers carry AK-47. The Benue State chapter of the All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) who ...



News Credibility Score: 81%



