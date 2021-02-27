Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Yahoo boy recounts how he uses the BVN on a stolen sim card to transfer money to an "untraceable" account (video)
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - A suspected fraudster popular known as Yahoo boy, has been arrested. In a trending video, the young man recounted he uses the BVN on a stolen sim card to transfer money to an "untraceable" account.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


Suspected yahoo boy reveal how he uses BVN on stolen sim cards to transfer money Lailas News:
Suspected Yahoo Boy Reveal how he Uses BVN on Stolen Sim Cards to Transfer Money My Celebrity & I:
