Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
Channels Television
9
The Cable
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Laura Ikeji Calls Out Blogger Who Is Allegedly Trying To Snatch Her Husband
Information Nigeria
- Nigerian businesswoman, Laura Ikeji, has called out a blogger, who allegedly wants to steal her man, Ogbonna Kanu through blackmail.
19 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Legit:
Laura Ikeji calls out blogger for allegedly trying to steal her husband
All Naija Media:
Laura Ikeji Calls Out Blogger Who Is Allegedly Trying To Snatch Her Husband
Instablog 9ja:
Media Personality Laura Ikeji calls out a blogger for allegedly trying to snatch her husband through blackmail. [Swipe]
More Picks
1
Boko Haram releases video showing children undergoing religious and combat training in a camp -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
2
Mya Yafai, Young Ma's ex-girlfriend and lady who Davido was spotted holding hands with in United States visited him in Nigeria and Ghana (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
3
Insecurity: When will Nigeria itself be abducted? ' Lawyer Mike Ozekhome asks -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
4
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo accused of sexual harassment for second time in one week -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
5
NCDC Confirms 341 New COVID-19 Cases, Three Deaths -
News Break,
9 hours ago
6
Two suspected drug peddlers arrested in Cross River state -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
7
BREAKING – Bandits severely punished Kagara students who are children of security operatives -
Salone,
12 hours ago
8
Go After Bandits Before Chasing Me – Sunday Igboho Tells FG -
Inside Oyo,
8 hours ago
9
‘Weirdest Fish’ Man Has Ever Caught Has Human-like Teeth & A Freaky Smile (Pictures) -
Miss Petite Nigeria Blog,
20 hours ago
10
”It is the cruelest betrayal in my entire life”- Nigerian man digs up a grave to bury his wife alive after finding out she’s pregnant for his friend -
Studio CB55,
20 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...