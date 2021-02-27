|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Davido spotted holding hands with rapper Young M.A’s ex, Mya Yafai, as they step out together in St. Maarten (Video) - Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
|
2
|
Same-sex marriage will never happen during my tenure - Ghanaian president, Nana Akufo-Addo says (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
|
3
|
Mum's baby bump was so small her family didn't know she was pregnant till she gave birth - Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
|
4
|
Money changes men. It is the biggest threat to him and his marriage - Businessman Wale Jana - Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
|
5
|
Robbers captured on camera stealing items from a courier vehicle in West Rand, South Africa (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
|
6
|
Lady removes her panties in a supermarket and wears it on her face when asked why she wasn?t wearing a face mask while shopping (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
|
7
|
Four reportedly killed, 11 kidnapped as bandits return to Kagara community - Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
|
8
|
Yahoo boy recounts how he uses the BVN on a stolen sim card to transfer money to an "untraceable" account (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
|
9
|
Update: Lady Gaga's two French bulldogs have been returned safely - Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
|
10
|
''Don't come to me with your religious arrogance''- 2face says days after Pastor Suleiman said he makes money through speaking in tongues (videos) - Linda Ikeji Blog,
1 day ago