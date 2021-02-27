Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Mum's baby bump was so small her family didn't know she was pregnant till she gave birth
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - A mum was able to hide her pregnancy for the entire nine months as her bump was so small, it looked like she had just eaten a light dish.

 

Chelsea Smith, 26, saw her mum, sister and fa

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Meet The Mum Whose Baby Bump Was So Small That Her Family Didn’t Know She Was Pregnant Till She Gave Birth All Naija Media:
Meet The Mum Whose Baby Bump Was So Small That Her Family Didn’t Know She Was Pregnant Till She Gave Birth
Meet The Mum Whose Baby Bump Was So Small That Her Family Didn Tori News:
Meet The Mum Whose Baby Bump Was So Small That Her Family Didn't Know She Was Pregnant Till She Gave Birth


   More Picks
1 Davido spotted holding hands with rapper Young M.A’s ex, Mya Yafai, as they step out together in St. Maarten (Video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
2 Same-sex marriage will never happen during my tenure - Ghanaian president, Nana Akufo-Addo says (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
3 Mum's baby bump was so small her family didn't know she was pregnant till she gave birth - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
4 Money changes men. It is the biggest threat to him and his marriage - Businessman Wale Jana - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
5 Robbers captured on camera stealing items from a courier vehicle in West Rand, South Africa (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
6 Lady removes her panties in a supermarket and wears it on her face when asked why she wasn?t wearing a face mask while shopping (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
7 Four reportedly killed, 11 kidnapped as bandits return to Kagara community - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
8 Yahoo boy recounts how he uses the BVN on a stolen sim card to transfer money to an "untraceable" account (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
9 Update: Lady Gaga's two French bulldogs have been returned safely - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
10 ''Don't come to me with your religious arrogance''- 2face says days after Pastor Suleiman said he makes money through speaking in tongues (videos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info