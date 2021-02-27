Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
Channels Television
9
The Cable
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Davido spotted holding hands with rapper Young M.A’s ex, Mya Yafai, as they step out together in St. Maarten (Video)
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Nigerian singer, Davido has been spotted out with American rapper, Young M.A’s ex, Mya Yafai.
The singer, who is currently on holiday in St. Maarten with his team, was seen
9 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Information Nigeria:
Davido Spotted Holding Hands With Rapper Young MA’s Ex-Girlfriend In St. Maarten (Video)
Correct NG:
I pity Chioma – Nigerians reacts as Davido steps out with alleged new girlfriend in St. Maarten (Video)
Olajide TV:
Davido spotted holding hands with rapper Young M.A’s ex, Mya Yafai, as they step out together in St. Maarten (Video)
Gist Reel:
Davido spotted holding hands with alleged new girlfriend (Video)
More Picks
1
Davido spotted holding hands with rapper Young M.A’s ex, Mya Yafai, as they step out together in St. Maarten (Video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
2
Same-sex marriage will never happen during my tenure - Ghanaian president, Nana Akufo-Addo says (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
3
Mum's baby bump was so small her family didn't know she was pregnant till she gave birth -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
4
Money changes men. It is the biggest threat to him and his marriage - Businessman Wale Jana -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
5
Robbers captured on camera stealing items from a courier vehicle in West Rand, South Africa (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
6
Lady removes her panties in a supermarket and wears it on her face when asked why she wasn?t wearing a face mask while shopping (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
7
Four reportedly killed, 11 kidnapped as bandits return to Kagara community -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
8
Yahoo boy recounts how he uses the BVN on a stolen sim card to transfer money to an "untraceable" account (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
9
Update: Lady Gaga's two French bulldogs have been returned safely -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
10
''Don't come to me with your religious arrogance''- 2face says days after Pastor Suleiman said he makes money through speaking in tongues (videos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
1 day ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...