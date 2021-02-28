Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo accused of sexual harassment for second time in one week
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Seems like the problems facing New York governor, Andrew Cuomo keep piling up as another former aide of his has come forward with allegations of sexual harassment,  just days after his first

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Second woman accuses New York gov of sexual harassment The Punch:
Second woman accuses New York gov of sexual harassment
New York governor accused of sexual harassment by second woman Vanguard News:
New York governor accused of sexual harassment by second woman
Another Woman Accuses New York Gov Of Sexual Harassment News Break:
Another Woman Accuses New York Gov Of Sexual Harassment
Oyo Gist:
New York Governor, Andrew Cuomo denies sexual harassment Allegations labelled against him


