Two suspected drug peddlers arrested in Cross River state Linda Ikeji Blog - Two suspected drug peddlers, Effangha Effangha, 37, and Eno-Obong Udome, 34, were arrested by Army personnel attached to the Cross River Government security outfit "Operation Akpakwu" The suspects were arrested on Thursday and Friday, February 25, 26, ...



News Credibility Score: 99%