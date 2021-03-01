Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Rescue Pastor Yakuru Before Boko Haram Execution – Christian Leadership To Buhari
Society Reel News  - The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to order the Nigerian military to rescue Pastor Bulus Yakuru from Boko Haram before he is executed.

1 day ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


