Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


You don?t need to be too decent to keep a man ? rapper Lil Frosh?s ex-girlfriend, Gift, tells ladies
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Gift Camille took to her Instagram page today to dish relationship advice to women. In her post, Gift said women do not need to be too decent to keep a man as men lowkey like bad girls.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

You Don’t Need To Be Too Decent To Keep A Man – Lil Frosh’s Ex Gift Camile KOKO TV Nigeria:
You Don’t Need To Be Too Decent To Keep A Man – Lil Frosh’s Ex Gift Camile
Kemi Filani Blog:
'You don’t need to be too decent to keep a man' - Lil Frosh’s ex-girlfriend, Gift - Kemi Filani News


   More Picks
1 Zimbabwean motivational speaker born without limbs reveals she is pregnant, shares baby bump photos - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
2 You don?t need to be too decent to keep a man ? rapper Lil Frosh?s ex-girlfriend, Gift, tells ladies - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
3 "This is a loss I can never forget until when my own time comes" - Man narrates how his two children, mother, sister and nieces perished in Kano fire - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
4 Boko Haram attack travelers along Maiduguri-Damaturu highway, kidnap young man, newly-wed bride, others - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
5 Boko Haram releases video showing children undergoing religious and combat training in a camp - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
6 South African woman arrested for allegedly plotting to murder her ex-husband over child maintenance - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
7 One can?t post in peace these, jobless people read deeper meanings into every post - Olakunle Churchill - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
8 WOW !!!: Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Divorce Papers Reveal Real Reason For Break Up (Pix) - Salone, 14 hours ago
9 You can’t impose levies on Computer Village, Court stops Tinubu’s daughter - See Naija, 15 hours ago
10 Restrict Fuel Importation To Licensed Refiners Only, Dangote Urges - Biz Watch Nigeria, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info