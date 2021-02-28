Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Zimbabwean motivational speaker born without limbs reveals she is pregnant, shares baby bump photos
Linda Ikeji Blog  -  

 



A physically disabled Zimbabwean woman, Sinikiwe Kademaunga has announced that she is expecting her first child with her partner.

 

Kademaunga, 26, who was born with

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Wow! Motivational Speaker Who Was Born Without Limbs Reveals She Is Pregnant, Shares Baby Bump Photos All Naija Media:
Wow! Motivational Speaker Who Was Born Without Limbs Reveals She Is Pregnant, Shares Baby Bump Photos
Wow! Motivational Speaker Who Was Born Without Limbs Reveals She Is Pregnant, Shares Baby Bump Photos Tori News:
Wow! Motivational Speaker Who Was Born Without Limbs Reveals She Is Pregnant, Shares Baby Bump Photos


   More Picks
1 Zimbabwean motivational speaker born without limbs reveals she is pregnant, shares baby bump photos - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
2 You don?t need to be too decent to keep a man ? rapper Lil Frosh?s ex-girlfriend, Gift, tells ladies - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
3 "This is a loss I can never forget until when my own time comes" - Man narrates how his two children, mother, sister and nieces perished in Kano fire - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
4 Boko Haram attack travelers along Maiduguri-Damaturu highway, kidnap young man, newly-wed bride, others - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
5 Boko Haram releases video showing children undergoing religious and combat training in a camp - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
6 South African woman arrested for allegedly plotting to murder her ex-husband over child maintenance - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
7 One can?t post in peace these, jobless people read deeper meanings into every post - Olakunle Churchill - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
8 WOW !!!: Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Divorce Papers Reveal Real Reason For Break Up (Pix) - Salone, 14 hours ago
9 You can’t impose levies on Computer Village, Court stops Tinubu’s daughter - See Naija, 15 hours ago
10 Restrict Fuel Importation To Licensed Refiners Only, Dangote Urges - Biz Watch Nigeria, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info