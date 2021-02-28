Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Jangebe Schoolgirls Not Yet Released, Negotiations Ongoing – Zamfara Government : Miss Petite Nigeria Blog
News photo Miss Petite Nigeria Blog  - Zamfara State Government has declared that it was yet to ascertain the release of the abducted Students of Government Girls Secondary School, Jangebe area of the state.

Zamfara School Abduction: Negotiations Between Kidnappers, Authorities Near Conclusion Sahara Reporters:
Zamfara School Abduction: Negotiations Between Kidnappers, Authorities Near Conclusion
Kidnapped school girls haven’t been released, negotiations still ongoing – Zamfara Govt. Republican Nigeria:
Kidnapped school girls haven’t been released, negotiations still ongoing – Zamfara Govt.
Kidnapped Zamfara School Girls Have Been Released Stella Dimoko Korkus Blog:
Kidnapped Zamfara School Girls Have Been Released


