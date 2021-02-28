Chelsea vs Man Utd: Referee Reportedly Admits Hudson-Odoi’s Handball Was ‘Penalty’ Society Reel News - Manchester United defender, Luke Shaw, has claimed that referee Stuart Attwell admitted that Callum Hudson-Odoi’s handball was a penalty. Shaw reacted angrily after Attwell decided not to award a spot-kick during their 0-0 draw with Chelsea on Sunday.



News Credibility Score: 99%