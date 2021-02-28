Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

APC wins Yobe local govt election
News photo The Punch  - Kayode Idowu, Damaturu
The All Progressives Congress has won all the seats in the local government election held in Yobe State on Saturday.
The ruling party in the state, according to the Yobe St...

17 hours ago
APC sweeps Yobe local council election Ripples Nigeria:
APC sweeps Yobe local council election


