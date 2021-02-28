Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


There were plots to kidnap my children during consolidation – Soludo
News photo The Punch  - Tony Okafor, Awka
A former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Prof. Charles Soludo, has said his family went into exile because of several threats to their lives when he introduced the banki...

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Bank consolidation: I received 19 written threats to my life – Soludo PM News:
Bank consolidation: I received 19 written threats to my life – Soludo
Soludo: Why I insisted on consolidation of banking industry despite threats to my life, family The News:
Soludo: Why I insisted on consolidation of banking industry despite threats to my life, family
Anambra guber race: I received 19 written threats to my life over banks’ consolidation – Soludo The Citizen:
Anambra guber race: I received 19 written threats to my life over banks’ consolidation – Soludo
Soludo Reveals Plots To Kidnap His Children During Consolidation Naija News:
Soludo Reveals Plots To Kidnap His Children During Consolidation
Soludo: How My Banking Consolidation Policy Brought Threat To My Family Anaedo Online:
Soludo: How My Banking Consolidation Policy Brought Threat To My Family
MY FAMILY AND I WENT ON EXILE AFTER I RECEIVED DEATH THREATS OVER BANK CONSOLIDATION- SOLUDO Abuja Reporters:
MY FAMILY AND I WENT ON EXILE AFTER I RECEIVED DEATH THREATS OVER BANK CONSOLIDATION- SOLUDO


Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info