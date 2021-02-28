Post News
News at a Glance
There were plots to kidnap my children during consolidation – Soludo
The Punch
- Tony Okafor, Awka
A former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Prof. Charles Soludo, has said his family went into exile because of several threats to their lives when he introduced the banki...
20 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
PM News:
Bank consolidation: I received 19 written threats to my life – Soludo
The News:
Soludo: Why I insisted on consolidation of banking industry despite threats to my life, family
The Citizen:
Anambra guber race: I received 19 written threats to my life over banks’ consolidation – Soludo
Naija News:
Soludo Reveals Plots To Kidnap His Children During Consolidation
Anaedo Online:
Soludo: How My Banking Consolidation Policy Brought Threat To My Family
Abuja Reporters:
MY FAMILY AND I WENT ON EXILE AFTER I RECEIVED DEATH THREATS OVER BANK CONSOLIDATION- SOLUDO
