Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


House Demands Documents On N2.2trn Foreign, Domestic Debts Utilisation
News photo Economic Confidential  - House Demands Documents On N2.2trn Foreign, Domestic Debts Utilisation The House of Representatives Committee on Public Accounts has asked the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation to forward the financial statement on the utilisation of ...

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Another Source

Reps demand documents on N2.2tn foreign, domestic debts utilisation The Punch:
Reps demand documents on N2.2tn foreign, domestic debts utilisation


Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info