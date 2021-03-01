Post News
News at a Glance
He has been elevated to god status – Reactions as Phyno is honoured with face of masquerade in Igbo land
Correct NG
- Popular Nigerian musician, Chibuzor Nelson Azubuike, also known as Phyno has been honoured in the south-eastern part of Nigeria with a new dignified role.
13 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Legit:
Rapper Phyno lookalike masquerade sets social media on frenzy
The Info NG:
Mixed reactions as Rapper Phyno is the face of Egungun in Igbo land
Yaba Left Online:
Phyno-looking Masquerade goes viral on social media.
Top Naija:
Phyno-looking Masquerade goes viral on social media.
Naija on Point:
Mixed Reactions As Rapper Phyno Is Now The Face Of Egungun in Igbo Land
Online Nigeria:
Reactions As Phyno-Looking Masquerade Goes Viral On Social Media
All Naija Media:
Phyno-looking Masquerade goes viral on social media.
FL Vibe:
Mixed Reactions As Rapper Phyno Is Now The Face Of Egungun in Igbo Land
Luci Post:
Mixed reactions as Rapper Phyno is now the face of Egungun in Igbo land
HGS Media Plus:
Phyno’s Face Used As Masquerade Mask (Photo)
Kemi Filani Blog:
Nigerian Rapper Phyno now the face of masquerade in Igbo land
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
