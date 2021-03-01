Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Nigerians don’t deserve my talent — Baddest rapper Vic O, rants. (Video)
News photo Yaba Left Online  - Self-proclaimed best rapper, Vic O has stated that his compatriots don’t appreciate his talents. According to Vic O, he has fans ‘in the abroad’ and he’s more appreciated there so he just might relocate to the US or UK. Sharing a video, the Italy-based ...

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


