Nigerians don’t deserve my talent — Baddest rapper Vic O, rants. (Video) Yaba Left Online - Self-proclaimed best rapper, Vic O has stated that his compatriots don’t appreciate his talents. According to Vic O, he has fans ‘in the abroad’ and he’s more appreciated there so he just might relocate to the US or UK. Sharing a video, the Italy-based ...



News Credibility Score: 99%