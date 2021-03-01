Post News
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
Channels Television
9
The Cable
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Nigerians don’t deserve my talent — Baddest rapper Vic O, rants. (Video)
Yaba Left Online
- Self-proclaimed best rapper, Vic O has stated that his compatriots don’t appreciate his talents. According to Vic O, he has fans ‘in the abroad’ and he’s more appreciated there so he just might relocate to the US or UK. Sharing a video, the Italy-based ...
16 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Linda Ikeji Blog:
Nigerians don't deserve me and my talent - Singer Vic O cries out
Top Naija:
Nigerians don’t deserve my talent — Rapper Vic O, rants.
Gist 36:
Nigerians Don’t Deserve My Talent
Online Nigeria:
Nigerians Don’t Deserve My Talent – Rapper Vic O Laments
Tori News:
Nigerians Don't Deserve My Talent - Rapper Vic O Laments
More Picks
1
Report reveals 2020 witnessed lowest system collapses in 12 years -
Ripples Nigeria,
14 hours ago
2
Nigerians don’t deserve my talent — Baddest rapper Vic O, rants. (Video) -
Yaba Left Online,
16 hours ago
3
Commercial tricycle operator rescues two children kidnapped by a couple in Ebonyi -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
4
Blanket Amnesty May Breed A New Form Of Criminality – Ndume -
Channels Television,
24 hours ago
5
There were plots to kidnap my children during consolidation – Soludo -
The Punch,
1 day ago
6
He has been elevated to god status – Reactions as Phyno is honoured with face of masquerade in Igbo land -
Correct NG,
18 hours ago
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
