Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Timi Dakolo at 40: Friends surprise singer with birthday dinner
News photo Legit  - Nigerian singer, Timi Dakolo, recently turned 40 and his close friends decided to surprise him with a lovely dinner. Reactions have followed the sweet gesture.

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info