Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
Channels Television
9
The Cable
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Update: Authorities shut down Kebbi varsity after mob allegedly killed final year student over N3500 a week to graduation
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Kebbi State University of Science and Technology, (KSUSTA) Aliero, has been closed down indefinitely following the murder of a 400-level biochemistry student Sharif Sale-Kanya, by a mob
53 mins ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Top Naija:
Angry mob allegedly murdered Kebbi varsity student over N3500 a week to graduation
The Eagle Online:
Varsity shut as mob beats to death 22-year-old final year student
Naija News:
Varsity Final Year Student Killed Over N3500 A Week To Graduation
Effiezy:
Final year Kebbi varsity student beaten to death by mob over N3500 a week to graduation
Edujandon:
Final year Kebbi varsity student beaten to death by mob over N3500 a week to graduation
Tori News:
Kebbi State University Shut Down After Mob Allegedly Killed Final Year Student Over N3500 (Photo)
More Picks
1
Toddler accidentally crushed to death as his father reverses truck -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
31 mins ago
2
2021 Golden Globes: See all red carpet photos and how some stars dressed up at home -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
3
Update: Authorities shut down Kebbi varsity after mob allegedly killed final year student over N3500 a week to graduation -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
53 mins ago
4
Davido’s alleged 4th Babymama Larissa unveils son in new video, names him “Dawson” meaning son of David -
Kemi Filani Blog,
13 hours ago
5
Chelsea vs Man Utd: Referee Reportedly Admits Hudson-Odoi’s Handball Was ‘Penalty’ -
Society Reel News,
12 hours ago
6
Two armed robbery suspects arrested in Ogun (photo) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
7
EPL: Liverpool seek redemption against Sheffield United -
The Eagle Online,
22 hours ago
8
Boko Haram attack travelers along Maiduguri-Damaturu highway, kidnap young man, newly-wed bride, others -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
9
Man United confident Paul Pogba will sign new deal amid Real Madrid's interest -
Legit,
22 hours ago
10
Davido’s New Bae, Mya Yafai, Recently Visited Him In Nigeria And Ghana Before Going Public Together In America -
KOKO TV Nigeria,
13 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...