Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Iran refuses nuclear talks with US before sanctions lifted
News photo Vanguard News  - Iran refused a meeting with the United States and other world powers involved in the 2015 nuclear accord before sanctions are lifted.

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Another Source

Iran rejects nuclear talks with U.S Linda Ikeji Blog:
Iran rejects nuclear talks with U.S


   More Picks
1 Food Embargo: Supply More Foodstuffs To Southern Nigeria, Jukun Association Tells Middle Belt Farmers, Others - Sahara Reporters, 15 hours ago
2 Nigeria To Disconnect Niger, Benin for Owing N2.60 Billion Electricity Debt - Tori News, 17 hours ago
3 Benue state government releases 210 cows seized from herdsmen after collecting N5m fine (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
4 Davido acknowledges a young barber who carved a haircut on his customer with his face. - Gist Reel, 17 hours ago
5 'I treasure the memories we shared' - Helen Prest-Ajayi marks husband's posthumous birthday - The Cable, 21 hours ago
6 Iran refuses nuclear talks with US before sanctions lifted - Vanguard News, 21 hours ago
7 COVID-19: Lagos government extends work-from-home directive to civil servants by four weeks - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info