Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Can This Happen? Fuel Pump Price May Drop To N100, Presidential Aide Says
Naija Loaded  - Reports reaching our new desk that the Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Niger Delta Affairs, Sen. Ita Enang has assured Nigerians that the presidency has taken drastic steps to crash the prices of petroleum products.

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%


 Additional Sources

Fuel Pump Price May Drop To N100 – Ita Enang, Presidential Aide Miss Petite Nigeria Blog:
Fuel Pump Price May Drop To N100 – Ita Enang, Presidential Aide
Pump Price May Drop To N100, Says Buhari’s Aide Independent:
Pump Price May Drop To N100, Says Buhari’s Aide
Discordant tunes as NNPC, IPMAN disagree on fuel pump price National Daily:
Discordant tunes as NNPC, IPMAN disagree on fuel pump price


Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info