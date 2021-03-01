Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Report reveals 2020 witnessed lowest system collapses in 12 years
News photo Ripples Nigeria  - The power sector may have recorded the lowest decline in technical hitches and power system collapses with only four incidents in 2020. According to industry records, this is the first of such low figures in about 12 years.

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%


 Another Source

Power System Collapses Lowest In 12 Years. Minister Of Power Reacts Naija Choice:
Power System Collapses Lowest In 12 Years. Minister Of Power Reacts


Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info