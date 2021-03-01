Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
Channels Television
9
The Cable
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Report reveals 2020 witnessed lowest system collapses in 12 years
Ripples Nigeria
- The power sector may have recorded the lowest decline in technical hitches and power system collapses with only four incidents in 2020. According to industry records, this is the first of such low figures in about 12 years.
12 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
90%
Another Source
Naija Choice:
Power System Collapses Lowest In 12 Years. Minister Of Power Reacts
More Picks
1
I'd rather miss the Olympics than have Covid-19 vaccine - Two-time Olympic gold medallist, Yohan Blake says -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
2
Report reveals 2020 witnessed lowest system collapses in 12 years -
Ripples Nigeria,
12 hours ago
3
Timi Dakolo at 40: Friends surprise singer with birthday dinner -
Legit,
13 hours ago
4
Commercial tricycle operator rescues two children kidnapped by a couple in Ebonyi -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
5
There were plots to kidnap my children during consolidation – Soludo -
The Punch,
22 hours ago
6
He has been elevated to god status – Reactions as Phyno is honoured with face of masquerade in Igbo land -
Correct NG,
15 hours ago
