BBNaija’s Nina Knocks follower who called the Range Rover gift from her husband ‘FAKE’ Kemi Filani Blog - Former Big Brother Naija Housemate Nina Ivy has replied to a follower who called her Range Rover gift from her husband ‘FAKE’. Earlier today, the reality TV star took to her social media page to flaunt a brand new Range Rover velar she received from ...



News Credibility Score: 99%