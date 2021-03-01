Post News
Cock kills owner during cockfight in India
Premium Times
- In 2010, a cock killed its owner by slashing his jugular vein in West Bengal state.
14 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Linda Ikeji Blog:
Cock kills owner during cockfight
Lailas News:
Cock kills owner during cockfight in India
More Picks
1
Report reveals 2020 witnessed lowest system collapses in 12 years -
Ripples Nigeria,
16 hours ago
2
Timi Dakolo at 40: Friends surprise singer with birthday dinner -
Legit,
18 hours ago
3
Nigerians don’t deserve my talent — Baddest rapper Vic O, rants. (Video) -
Yaba Left Online,
18 hours ago
4
Commercial tricycle operator rescues two children kidnapped by a couple in Ebonyi -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
5
House Demands Documents On N2.2trn Foreign, Domestic Debts Utilisation -
Economic Confidential,
21 hours ago
6
He has been elevated to god status – Reactions as Phyno is honoured with face of masquerade in Igbo land -
Correct NG,
20 hours ago
