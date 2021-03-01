Post News
News at a Glance
COVID-19: Lagos government extends work-from-home directive to civil servants by four weeks
Linda Ikeji Blog
- The work-from-home directive given to civil servants on Salary Grade Levels 12 and below in Lagos, has been extended by four weeks by the state government.
19 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Legit:
COVID-19: Lagos state govt extends work from home directive for civil servants
Vanguard News:
Just in: Lagos govt extends work-from-home directive to stem COVID-19 among workers
The Punch:
COVID-19: Lagos extends work-from-home directive by four weeks
Daily Post:
Lagos further extends work-from-home directive
Information Nigeria:
COVID-19: Lagos Extends Work-From-Home Directive By Four Weeks
Ripples Nigeria:
COVID-19: Lagos extends work-from-home directive
News Wire NGR:
COVID-19: Lagos State government extends work-from-home directive by 4 more weeks
The Nigeria Lawyer:
Lagos Govt Extends Work-From-Home Directive To Stem COVID-19 Among Workers
KOKO TV Nigeria:
Lagos State Extends Work-From-Home Order By Another 4-Weeks
The Dabigal Blog:
Lagos further extends work-from-home directive
Nigerian Eye:
Lagos further extends work-from-home directive ---------- Lagos State Government has further extended its work-from-home directive to civil servants. READ HERE
Business Post Nigeria:
Lagos Civil Servants to Work-From-Home Till March 26 | Business Post
Edujandon:
COVID-19: Lagos extends work-from-home directive by four weeks
All Naija Media:
Lagos Extends Work-From-Home Directive By Four Weeks
Naija News:
COVID-19: Sanwo-Olu Issues Fresh Directive To Lagos Workers
Kemi Filani Blog:
Lagos govt extends work-from-home directive by four weeks - Kemi Filani News
More Picks
1
Food Embargo: Supply More Foodstuffs To Southern Nigeria, Jukun Association Tells Middle Belt Farmers, Others -
Sahara Reporters,
15 hours ago
2
Nigeria To Disconnect Niger, Benin for Owing N2.60 Billion Electricity Debt -
Tori News,
17 hours ago
3
Benue state government releases 210 cows seized from herdsmen after collecting N5m fine (photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
4
Davido acknowledges a young barber who carved a haircut on his customer with his face. -
Gist Reel,
17 hours ago
5
'I treasure the memories we shared' - Helen Prest-Ajayi marks husband's posthumous birthday -
The Cable,
21 hours ago
6
Iran refuses nuclear talks with US before sanctions lifted -
Vanguard News,
21 hours ago
7
COVID-19: Lagos government extends work-from-home directive to civil servants by four weeks -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
