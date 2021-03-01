Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport named Best Airport in Africa by ACI
News photo Julia Blaise Blog  - The Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja has been awarded the Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Award 2020 as judged by their customers as the Best Airport by Size and Region (5 to 15 million passengers per year in Africa).This award represents the ...

24 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Abuja Airport rated best in Africa Linda Ikeji Blog:
Abuja Airport rated best in Africa
Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja rated best in Africa Legit:
Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja rated best in Africa
Nnamdi Azikiwe airport named Africa The Cable:
Nnamdi Azikiwe airport named Africa's best airport by size
Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport Named Africa’s Best By Size Independent:
Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport Named Africa’s Best By Size
Airports Council International names Abuja Airport best in Africa Pulse Nigeria:
Airports Council International names Abuja Airport best in Africa
Abuja Airport named best Airport in African by ACI The Eagle Online:
Abuja Airport named best Airport in African by ACI
Airports Council International names Abuja airport best in Africa News Diary Online:
Airports Council International names Abuja airport best in Africa
Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Emerges Best Airport In Africa Aledeh:
Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Emerges Best Airport In Africa
The Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, has earned the 2020 Airport Service Quality (ASQ) award for Best Airport by Size and Region by the Airports Council International (ACI) Africa, a non-profit organisation representing the world Instablog 9ja:
The Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, has earned the 2020 Airport Service Quality (ASQ) award for Best Airport by Size and Region by the Airports Council International (ACI) Africa, a non-profit organisation representing the world's airports.


Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info