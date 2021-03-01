Post News
News at a Glance
Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport named Best Airport in Africa by ACI
Julia Blaise Blog
- The Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja has been awarded the Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Award 2020 as judged by their customers as the Best Airport by Size and Region (5 to 15 million passengers per year in Africa).This award represents the ...
24 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Linda Ikeji Blog:
Abuja Airport rated best in Africa
Legit:
Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja rated best in Africa
The Cable:
Nnamdi Azikiwe airport named Africa's best airport by size
Independent:
Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport Named Africa’s Best By Size
Pulse Nigeria:
Airports Council International names Abuja Airport best in Africa
The Eagle Online:
Abuja Airport named best Airport in African by ACI
News Diary Online:
Airports Council International names Abuja airport best in Africa
Aledeh:
Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Emerges Best Airport In Africa
Instablog 9ja:
The Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, has earned the 2020 Airport Service Quality (ASQ) award for Best Airport by Size and Region by the Airports Council International (ACI) Africa, a non-profit organisation representing the world's airports.
More Picks
1
Seven northern states shut schools over rising banditry, abductions -
The Punch,
13 hours ago
2
Our co-tenants gagged my mouth with cloth, took turns to rape me — Teenager cries out -
Vanguard News,
21 hours ago
3
Armed bandits kill 10 in Sokoto village, abduct wealthy businessman -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
4
Benue school authority sends home females as familiar spirit attacks seven -
Nigerian Tribune,
22 hours ago
5
Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport named Best Airport in Africa by ACI -
Julia Blaise Blog,
24 hours ago
6
John Boyega wins first-ever Golden Globe award [See full list of winners -
Cosmos Nwoko's Blog,
20 hours ago
