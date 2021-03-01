Post News
Benue state government releases 210 cows seized from herdsmen after collecting N5m fine (photos)
Linda Ikeji Blog
- The Benue state government has released 210 cows seized from herdsmen at Mbala, Makurdi, and Gbajimba in Guma Local Government Area of the state.
The cows were arrested by the st
19 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Nation:
Benue releases 210 seized cows after N5m fine
Legit:
Benue govt releases 210 cows to their owners
Channels Television:
Benue Govt Releases 210 Cows To Owners After Collecting N5m Fine
Effiezy:
Benue state government releases 210 cows seized from herdsmen after collecting N5m fine
All Naija Media:
Benue releases 210 seized cows after N5m fine
Tori News:
Benue Government Releases 210 Cows Seized From Herdsmen After Collecting N5M Fine
More Picks
1
Ministry of Health releases portal for Nigerians to register to get vaccinated -
Oyo Gist,
12 hours ago
2
Abductions: FG will tell Nigerians if ransoms were paid, says presidency -
The Punch,
14 hours ago
3
Nigerian lady working in Central Bank of Ireland wins the highest award, one can ever win in Central Bank. -
Instablog 9ja,
17 hours ago
4
Ibom Air lifts 500,000 passengers in 21 months – Official -
Premium Times,
18 hours ago
5
Police arrest 3 suspects over alleged kidnapping in Adamawa -
Prompt News,
22 hours ago
