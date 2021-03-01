Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Banditry: Kidnapping children from school is a lesser evil to ransacking a town - Prominent Islamic Cleric, Sheikh Gumi (video)
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Prominent Islamic Cleric, Sheikh Gumi has stated that kidnapping children from school is a lesser evil to ransacking a town and killing its residents.

 

Gumi who reacted to the recent a

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Kidnapping Schoolchildren Is Lesser Evil Compared To Ransacking Towns, Killing Residents — Sheikh Gumi Sahara Reporters:
Kidnapping Schoolchildren Is Lesser Evil Compared To Ransacking Towns, Killing Residents — Sheikh Gumi
VIDEO: Kidnapping school students is lesser evil… – Sheikh Gumi The Nation:
VIDEO: Kidnapping school students is lesser evil… – Sheikh Gumi
It is less evil for school children to be kidnapped than ransack communities – Sheik Gumi Daily Times:
It is less evil for school children to be kidnapped than ransack communities – Sheik Gumi
Bandits’ abduction of students a lesser evil compared to killings – Gumi Ripples Nigeria:
Bandits’ abduction of students a lesser evil compared to killings – Gumi
Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper.: Bandits: Kidnapping school students is lesser evil – Sheikh Gumi Nigerian Eye:
Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper.: Bandits: Kidnapping school students is lesser evil – Sheikh Gumi
“Schoolchildren kidnap is lesser evil to attacking a town” – Sheik Gumi Lailas News:
“Schoolchildren kidnap is lesser evil to attacking a town” – Sheik Gumi
TRENDING VIDEO: Kidnapping school students is lesser evil – Sheikh Gumi The News Guru:
TRENDING VIDEO: Kidnapping school students is lesser evil – Sheikh Gumi
Banditry: Kidnapping Children From Schools Is A Lesser Evil To Ransacking Towns – Sheikh Gumi KOKO TV Nigeria:
Banditry: Kidnapping Children From Schools Is A Lesser Evil To Ransacking Towns – Sheikh Gumi
Bandits Kidnapping Schoolchildren Is Better Than Killing Residents - Gumi Naija News:
Bandits Kidnapping Schoolchildren Is Better Than Killing Residents - Gumi
Kidnapping children from school is a lesser evil to ransacking a town — Sheikh Gumi. Who else can Instablog 9ja:
Kidnapping children from school is a lesser evil to ransacking a town — Sheikh Gumi. Who else can't wait?
Banditry: Kidnapping Children From Schools Is A Lesser Evil To Ransacking Towns – Sheik Gumi Newzandar News:
Banditry: Kidnapping Children From Schools Is A Lesser Evil To Ransacking Towns – Sheik Gumi
Bandits: Kidnapping school students is lesser evil – Sheikh Gumi See Naija:
Bandits: Kidnapping school students is lesser evil – Sheikh Gumi
Kidnapping Children From School Is A Lesser Evil To Ransacking A Town - Sheikh Gumi (Video) Tori News:
Kidnapping Children From School Is A Lesser Evil To Ransacking A Town - Sheikh Gumi (Video)


   More Picks
1 Food Embargo: Supply More Foodstuffs To Southern Nigeria, Jukun Association Tells Middle Belt Farmers, Others - Sahara Reporters, 15 hours ago
2 Nigeria To Disconnect Niger, Benin for Owing N2.60 Billion Electricity Debt - Tori News, 17 hours ago
3 Benue state government releases 210 cows seized from herdsmen after collecting N5m fine (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
4 Davido acknowledges a young barber who carved a haircut on his customer with his face. - Gist Reel, 17 hours ago
5 'I treasure the memories we shared' - Helen Prest-Ajayi marks husband's posthumous birthday - The Cable, 21 hours ago
6 Iran refuses nuclear talks with US before sanctions lifted - Vanguard News, 21 hours ago
7 COVID-19: Lagos government extends work-from-home directive to civil servants by four weeks - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info