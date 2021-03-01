Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
Channels Television
9
The Cable
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Banditry: Kidnapping children from school is a lesser evil to ransacking a town - Prominent Islamic Cleric, Sheikh Gumi (video)
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Prominent Islamic Cleric, Sheikh Gumi has stated that kidnapping children from school is a lesser evil to ransacking a town and killing its residents.
Gumi who reacted to the recent a
17 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Sahara Reporters:
Kidnapping Schoolchildren Is Lesser Evil Compared To Ransacking Towns, Killing Residents — Sheikh Gumi
The Nation:
VIDEO: Kidnapping school students is lesser evil… – Sheikh Gumi
Daily Times:
It is less evil for school children to be kidnapped than ransack communities – Sheik Gumi
Ripples Nigeria:
Bandits’ abduction of students a lesser evil compared to killings – Gumi
Nigerian Eye:
Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper.: Bandits: Kidnapping school students is lesser evil – Sheikh Gumi
Lailas News:
“Schoolchildren kidnap is lesser evil to attacking a town” – Sheik Gumi
The News Guru:
TRENDING VIDEO: Kidnapping school students is lesser evil – Sheikh Gumi
KOKO TV Nigeria:
Banditry: Kidnapping Children From Schools Is A Lesser Evil To Ransacking Towns – Sheikh Gumi
Naija News:
Bandits Kidnapping Schoolchildren Is Better Than Killing Residents - Gumi
Instablog 9ja:
Kidnapping children from school is a lesser evil to ransacking a town — Sheikh Gumi. Who else can't wait?
Newzandar News:
Banditry: Kidnapping Children From Schools Is A Lesser Evil To Ransacking Towns – Sheik Gumi
See Naija:
Bandits: Kidnapping school students is lesser evil – Sheikh Gumi
Tori News:
Kidnapping Children From School Is A Lesser Evil To Ransacking A Town - Sheikh Gumi (Video)
More Picks
1
Food Embargo: Supply More Foodstuffs To Southern Nigeria, Jukun Association Tells Middle Belt Farmers, Others -
Sahara Reporters,
15 hours ago
2
Nigeria To Disconnect Niger, Benin for Owing N2.60 Billion Electricity Debt -
Tori News,
17 hours ago
3
Benue state government releases 210 cows seized from herdsmen after collecting N5m fine (photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
4
Davido acknowledges a young barber who carved a haircut on his customer with his face. -
Gist Reel,
17 hours ago
5
'I treasure the memories we shared' - Helen Prest-Ajayi marks husband's posthumous birthday -
The Cable,
21 hours ago
6
Iran refuses nuclear talks with US before sanctions lifted -
Vanguard News,
21 hours ago
7
COVID-19: Lagos government extends work-from-home directive to civil servants by four weeks -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...