Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigeria To Disconnect Niger, Benin for Owing N2.60 Billion Electricity Debt
News photo Tori News  - It has been revealed the two neighbouring countries of Benin and Niger are owing electricity tariff to the tune of N2.60 billion to Nigeria.

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%


 Additional Sources

UPDATE! Nigeria To Disconnect Niger, Others Over ₦2.60 Billion Electricity Debt Naija Loaded:
UPDATE! Nigeria To Disconnect Niger, Others Over ₦2.60 Billion Electricity Debt
Nigeria To Disconnect Niger, Benin for Owing N2.60 Billion Electricity Debt Uju Edochie's Blog:
Nigeria To Disconnect Niger, Benin for Owing N2.60 Billion Electricity Debt
Nigeria To Disconnect Niger, Benin for Owing N2.60 Billion Electricity Debt Gist 36:
Nigeria To Disconnect Niger, Benin for Owing N2.60 Billion Electricity Debt
Nigeria To Disconnect Niger, Benin Over ₦2.60 Billion Electricity Debt Nigeria Breaking News:
Nigeria To Disconnect Niger, Benin Over ₦2.60 Billion Electricity Debt


   More Picks
1 Food Embargo: Supply More Foodstuffs To Southern Nigeria, Jukun Association Tells Middle Belt Farmers, Others - Sahara Reporters, 15 hours ago
2 Nigeria To Disconnect Niger, Benin for Owing N2.60 Billion Electricity Debt - Tori News, 17 hours ago
3 Benue state government releases 210 cows seized from herdsmen after collecting N5m fine (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
4 Davido acknowledges a young barber who carved a haircut on his customer with his face. - Gist Reel, 17 hours ago
5 'I treasure the memories we shared' - Helen Prest-Ajayi marks husband's posthumous birthday - The Cable, 21 hours ago
6 Iran refuses nuclear talks with US before sanctions lifted - Vanguard News, 21 hours ago
7 COVID-19: Lagos government extends work-from-home directive to civil servants by four weeks - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info