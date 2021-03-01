Post News
News at a Glance
Our co-tenants gagged my mouth with cloth, took turns to rape me — Teenager cries out
Vanguard News
- A 16-year-old girl who was ganged raped by two of their co-tenants has revealed that she was at home with her younger siblings at Efunye...
21 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Sahara Reporters:
Two Tenants Gang-Rape Neighbour’s Daughter In Ogun
Linda Ikeji Blog:
Two men arrested for allegedly gang raping the 16-year-old daughter of their neighbor (photo)
The Nation:
Police arrest two in Ogun for gang raping co-tenant
TVC News:
Police arrest 2 in Ogun for gang rape of 16 year old girl
The Eagle Online:
Two in court for gang raping co-tenant’s 16-year-old daughter in Ogun
