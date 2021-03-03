Post News
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
Channels Television
8
The Guardian
9
The Cable
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Ibom Air lifts 500,000 passengers in 21 months – Official
Premium Times
- Ibom Air is owned by the government of Akwa Ibom state
3 days ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
Ibom Air airlifted 500,000 passengers in 20 months – Management
The Sun:
Ibom Air airlifts 500,000 passengers in 20 months – The Sun Nigeria
All Naija Media:
Ibom Air lifts 500,000 passengers in 21 months – Official
First Reports:
‘Key milestone’ as Ibom Air records 500,000th passenger
More Picks
1
Lagos state Governor Mr Babajide Sanwo Olu commissioned the newly constructed Glover hall in Marina -
Gist Reel,
17 hours ago
2
One dead, two injured as security operatives clash with irate Jangebe youths -
The Cable,
17 hours ago
3
Lalong sends livestock transformation bill to Plateau Assembly -
The Punch,
20 hours ago
4
No Nigerian will be mandated to take the COVID vaccines- Minister of State for Health, Olorunnimbe Mamora says -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
5
Man United Manager Solskjaer Speaks Ahead OF Must Win Clash Over Crystal Palace -
Naija Loaded,
21 hours ago
6
Nigerian National Arrested In India With Fake U.S. Dollar Bills Allegedly Entered The Country Using Fake Passport -
Tori News,
22 hours ago
7
Four Students Suspended For Cultism In Katsina University -
Channels Television,
24 hours ago
8
There is no freedom that does not have boundaries - Femi Adesina warns those calling for Buhari's resignation -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
9
Food Blockade: Kano Tomatoes, Onion Traders Loose As Blockade Persists -
Abia Pulse News,
24 hours ago
