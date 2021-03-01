Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Food Embargo: Supply More Foodstuffs To Southern Nigeria, Jukun Association Tells Middle Belt Farmers, Others
News photo Sahara Reporters  - The Jukun Development Association of Nigeria has called on farmers and other tribes in the Middle Belt to intensify the supply of all kinds of foodstuffs to the southern part of Nigeria.
The apex socio-cultural and political organisation of the ...

15 hours ago
Middle Belt youths: We won’t stop food supplies to Lagos, others MetroStar Nigeria:
