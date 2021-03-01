Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Wike, role model among politicians ― Donald Duke
News photo Vanguard News  - By Egufe Yafugborhi FORMER Cross Rivers state governor, Donald Duke says Governor Nyesom Wike has become a role model in Nigerian politics for his prudent use of resources for quality service delivery and boldness in speaking truth to power.

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


