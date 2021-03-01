Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Abductions: FG will tell Nigerians if ransoms were paid, says presidency
News photo The Punch  - Kayode OyeroThe Presidency, on Monday, said Nigerians should give credit to the regime of the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), for its ‘prompt action’ to security challenges i...

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

School abduction: Nigerians will be informed if there is ransom payment - Femi Adesina Linda Ikeji Blog:
School abduction: Nigerians will be informed if there is ransom payment - Femi Adesina
Abductions: Nigerians Will Be Told If Ransom Were Paid - Presidency - Breaking Times The Breaking Times:
Abductions: Nigerians Will Be Told If Ransom Were Paid - Presidency - Breaking Times
Nigerians Will Be Informed If Ransom Are Paid For School Abductions – Presidency News Break:
Nigerians Will Be Informed If Ransom Are Paid For School Abductions – Presidency


Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info