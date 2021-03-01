Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Ministry of Health releases portal for Nigerians to register to get vaccinated
Oyo Gist  - According to report reaching oyogist.com, the Ministry of Health has released a portal for Nigerians to register to get vaccinated. The Minister of Health has revealed that the vaccine is due to arrive and will be received at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport.

13 hours ago
