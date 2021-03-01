Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
Channels Television
9
The Cable
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Ministry of Health releases portal for Nigerians to register to get vaccinated
Oyo Gist
- According to report reaching oyogist.com, the Ministry of Health has released a portal for Nigerians to register to get vaccinated. The Minister of Health has revealed that the vaccine is due to arrive and will be received at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport.
13 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Another Source
News Break:
COVID-19: FG To Vaccinate Over 100m Nigerians By 2022
More Picks
1
Ministry of Health releases portal for Nigerians to register to get vaccinated -
Oyo Gist,
13 hours ago
2
Abductions: FG will tell Nigerians if ransoms were paid, says presidency -
The Punch,
15 hours ago
3
Traders happy as movement of food trucks begins from north to south -
The Nation,
19 hours ago
4
Ibom Air lifts 500,000 passengers in 21 months – Official -
Premium Times,
19 hours ago
5
Farm4Me bags The West Africa's Digital Agricultural Investment Platform Brand of the Year Award 2021 -
Daily Post,
21 hours ago
6
Police arrest 3 suspects over alleged kidnapping in Adamawa -
Prompt News,
24 hours ago
7
Ogun residents displaced by herdsmen’s attacks flood Benin Republic refugee camp -
The Punch,
23 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...