Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Seven northern states shut schools over rising banditry, abductions
News photo The Punch  - Eniola Akinkuotu, Abuja
AT least seven states in northern Nigeria have shut schools due to the rise in abductions and banditry in the last two months.
According to experts, the development may wo...

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

The Citizen:
Seven northern states shut schools over rising banditry, abductions
7 Northern States Shut Schools Over Rising Banditry And Abductions Leaders NG:
7 Northern States Shut Schools Over Rising Banditry And Abductions
7 States Shut Down Schools Over Rise Case Of Kidnapping The Genius Media:
7 States Shut Down Schools Over Rise Case Of Kidnapping
7 NORTHERN STATES SHUT SCHOOLS DUE TO BANDITS ATTACKS IN 2 MONTHS Abuja Reporters:
7 NORTHERN STATES SHUT SCHOOLS DUE TO BANDITS ATTACKS IN 2 MONTHS


   More Picks
1 Atiku Abubakar Receives Signed Copy Of ‘A Poet Who Died By His Poem’ - My Celebrity & I, 7 hours ago
2 Daily COVID Tracker: From 4 to 120 labs in Nigeria and Japan asks China to stop anal test - The Cable, 8 hours ago
3 Nigerian lady who works with Central Bank of Ireland wins bank’s highest award - Lailas News, 7 hours ago
4 Southern states dismiss blockade, North food traders insist on strike - The Punch, 14 hours ago
5 Seven northern states shut schools over rising banditry, abductions - The Punch, 15 hours ago
6 “Who give you African Giant, I’m disappointed in you” – CDQ Blasts Burna Boy for disrespecting Obafemi Martins - FL Vibe, 19 hours ago
7 Our co-tenants gagged my mouth with cloth, took turns to rape me — Teenager cries out - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info