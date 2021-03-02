Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


A lady buys meat pie in Onitsha, only to find and egg inside it. How would you react if it happened to you? 📸: @__chinwe #legitpost #legitng #onitsha #TuesdayFeeling
News photo Legit  - A lady buys meat pie in Onitsha, only to find and egg inside it.

How would you react if it happened to you?

📸: @__chinwe

#legitpost #legitng #onitsha #TuesdayFeeling

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Lady surprised to see egg in meat pie she bought in Onitsha Lailas News:
Lady surprised to see egg in meat pie she bought in Onitsha
Funny reactions as lady finds boiled Egg inside a meat-pie she bought in Onitsha (Photos) Correct Kid:
Funny reactions as lady finds boiled Egg inside a meat-pie she bought in Onitsha (Photos)


Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info