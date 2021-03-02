Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
Channels Television
9
The Cable
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Burna Boy, CDQ & Obafemi Martins seen having fun together at a club after their alleged brawl (Video)
Luci Post
- Nigerian rapper CDQ, Burna Boy, and Obafemi Martins were all seen having fun together at Bayrock Night Club after their alleged brawl on social media. This comes hours after CDQ had publicly called out...
13 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Nation:
How Burna Boy disrespected Obafemi Martins, by CDQ
Legit:
CDQ, Burna Boy and Obafemi Martins spotted in the club after alleged fight
Linda Ikeji Blog:
Rapper CDQ spotted at a club with Burna Boy and Obafemi Martins hours after he called out his colleague for 'disrespecting' the footballer (video)
Miss Petite Nigeria Blog:
Watch Video of Burna Boy, CDQ & Obafemi Martns Chiling At The Club After A Rough Fight
The Dabigal Blog:
CDQ attacks Burna Boy for disrespecting Obafemi Martins
Correct NG:
Don’t let dem deceive you with your village title – CDQ calls out Burna Boy for allegedly disrespecting Obafemi Martins
Pulse Nigeria:
Twitter wilds out over Obafemi Martins and Burna boy’s drama. What do you think about this? #PulseWochitEnt
The Will:
CDQ Scolds Burna Boy For ‘Disrespecting’ Obafemi Martins
Oyo Gist:
Burna Boy, CDQ, Obafemi Martns Reunite at a club after alleged fight
See Naija:
CDQ calls out Burna Boy for disrespecting Obafemi Martins
GQ Buzz:
CDQ Calls Out Burna Boy For Allegedly Disrespecting Obafemi Martins
Cosmos Nwoko's Blog:
CDQ attacked music superstar, Burna Boy, for disrespecting Obafemi Martins Super Eagles star
Society Reel News:
CDQ Attacks Burna Boy For Disrespecting Obafemi Martins
Kemi Filani Blog:
Hours after CDQ dragged Burnaboy for disrespecting Obafemi Martins, the trio spotted clubbing together
More Picks
1
Tope Delano: “How abuse in my marriage made my daughter dread getting married to a man” -
Lailas News,
7 hours ago
2
EFCC arraigns Dutch couple and company for $330,000 oil vessel fraud (photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
3
Convicted Abeokuta Yahoo Boys to Refund $ 6,100 to Victims -
EFCC,
10 hours ago
4
The EFCC has requested Bola Tinubu’s asset declaration documents from the Code of Conduct Bureau, according to a Peoples Gazette report. This politically-charged inquiry that could see the former Lagos governor and ruling party chieftain arrested and pros -
Ono Bello,
15 hours ago
5
I don't care about that, just get your bag mama - American rapper, Young M.A reacts to the viral video of her ex, Mya Yafai holding hands with Davido (Video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
6
Nigerian lady who works with Central Bank of Ireland wins bank’s highest award -
Lailas News,
16 hours ago
7
Burna Boy, CDQ & Obafemi Martins seen having fun together at a club after their alleged brawl (Video) -
Luci Post,
13 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...