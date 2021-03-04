Post News
News at a Glance
Sunday Igboho Accuses Yoruba Politicians Of Conspiring Against Him
Naija Loaded
- The well known Yoruba activist, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Sunday Igboho, says he remains unflinching in his fight against killer Fulani herdsmen terrorising the South-West region.
3 days ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Times:
2023: Sunday Igboho Threatens Ambitious Yoruba Politicians
My Celebrity & I:
Some Yoruba Politicians Conspired To Get Me Assassinated – Sunday Igboho
Salone:
BREAKING – Sunday Igboho Says: Some Yoruba Politicians Conspired To Get Me Assassinated
Naija Choice:
‘Some Yoruba Politicians Conspired To Get Me Assassinated’ – Sunday Igboho
Gist 36:
‘Some Yoruba Politicians Conspired To Get Me Assassinated’
Tori News:
'Some Yoruba Politicians Conspired To Get Me Assassinated' - Sunday Igboho
More Picks
1
Lagos govt, Chinese firm sign agreement to produce brand new cars -
Premium Times,
15 hours ago
2
No one was killed in Zamfara attack ― Police -
Nigerian Tribune,
16 hours ago
3
Married Nigerian man pays N2m to lady he raped after meeting her on Facebook to cover up the case -
My Celebrity & I,
17 hours ago
4
Man walks away from fatal bus crash that killed 22 people years after surviving plane crash that wiped out football team -
The Nation,
17 hours ago
5
24-hour curfew after violence mars kidnapped schoolgirls' reunion with parents -
The Guardian,
21 hours ago
6
PHOTOS: Water scarcity: Long queues sighted in most parts of Enugu -
The Nation,
21 hours ago
7
EXTORTION: Ondo loggers block Benin-Lagos highway -
Vanguard News,
22 hours ago
8
Miyetti Allah backs Obiano order declaring AK-47-carrying herdsmen criminals -
The Punch,
11 hours ago
9
Meghan Markle Accuses Buckingham Palace Of "Perpetuating Falsehoods" -
The Guardian,
22 hours ago
10
Imo Assembly removes Uche Ogbuagu as Majority Leader -
Daily Post,
21 hours ago
