Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Sunday Igboho Accuses Yoruba Politicians Of Conspiring Against Him
Naija Loaded  - The well known Yoruba activist, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Sunday Igboho, says he remains unflinching in his fight against killer Fulani herdsmen terrorising the South-West region.

3 days ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Daily Times:
2023: Sunday Igboho Threatens Ambitious Yoruba Politicians
My Celebrity & I:
Some Yoruba Politicians Conspired To Get Me Assassinated – Sunday Igboho
Salone:
BREAKING – Sunday Igboho Says: Some Yoruba Politicians Conspired To Get Me Assassinated
Naija Choice:
‘Some Yoruba Politicians Conspired To Get Me Assassinated’ – Sunday Igboho
Gist 36:
‘Some Yoruba Politicians Conspired To Get Me Assassinated’
Tori News:
'Some Yoruba Politicians Conspired To Get Me Assassinated' - Sunday Igboho


   More Picks
1 Lagos govt, Chinese firm sign agreement to produce brand new cars - Premium Times, 15 hours ago
2 No one was killed in Zamfara attack ― Police - Nigerian Tribune, 16 hours ago
3 Married Nigerian man pays N2m to lady he raped after meeting her on Facebook to cover up the case - My Celebrity & I, 17 hours ago
4 Man walks away from fatal bus crash that killed 22 people years after surviving plane crash that wiped out football team - The Nation, 17 hours ago
5 24-hour curfew after violence mars kidnapped schoolgirls' reunion with parents - The Guardian, 21 hours ago
6 PHOTOS: Water scarcity: Long queues sighted in most parts of Enugu - The Nation, 21 hours ago
7 EXTORTION: Ondo loggers block Benin-Lagos highway - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
8 Miyetti Allah backs Obiano order declaring AK-47-carrying herdsmen criminals - The Punch, 11 hours ago
9 Meghan Markle Accuses Buckingham Palace Of "Perpetuating Falsehoods" - The Guardian, 22 hours ago
10 Imo Assembly removes Uche Ogbuagu as Majority Leader - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info