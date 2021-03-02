Post News
News at a Glance
PHOTOS: Shoprite staff shutdown operations in Delta
The Nation
- PHOTOS: Shoprite staff shutdown operations in Delta
20 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Independent:
Workers Shut Shoprite Over Sale Of Chain Store
Online Nigeria:
Shoprite shutdown outlets as workers embark on industrial action
Gist 36:
Shoprite Shutdown As Workers Embark on Nationwide Strike
Tori News:
Shoprite Shutdown As Workers Embark on Nationwide Strike
More Picks
1
AFCON Qualifiers: Benin, Lesotho games won't be easy for Super Eagles ' Jay Jay Okocha -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
2
Edo records 38 new COVID-19 cases, 4 resultant deaths -
News Diary Online,
15 hours ago
3
Nigerians react to trending photo of a banner erected by the PTF announcing a reception ceremony for the COVID19 vaccines -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
4
PHOTOS: Shoprite staff shutdown operations in Delta -
The Nation,
20 hours ago
5
Two suspects arrested for raping mentally-challenged 16-year-old girl in Bauchi -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
6
The EFCC has requested Bola Tinubu’s asset declaration documents from the Code of Conduct Bureau, according to a Peoples Gazette report. This politically-charged inquiry that could see the former Lagos governor and ruling party chieftain arrested and pros -
Ono Bello,
24 hours ago
