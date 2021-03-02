Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


PHOTOS: Shoprite staff shutdown operations in Delta
News photo The Nation  - PHOTOS: Shoprite staff shutdown operations in Delta

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Workers Shut Shoprite Over Sale Of Chain Store Independent:
Workers Shut Shoprite Over Sale Of Chain Store
Shoprite shutdown outlets as workers embark on industrial action Online Nigeria:
Shoprite shutdown outlets as workers embark on industrial action
Shoprite Shutdown As Workers Embark on Nationwide Strike Gist 36:
Shoprite Shutdown As Workers Embark on Nationwide Strike
Shoprite Shutdown As Workers Embark on Nationwide Strike Tori News:
Shoprite Shutdown As Workers Embark on Nationwide Strike


   More Picks
1 AFCON Qualifiers: Benin, Lesotho games won't be easy for Super Eagles ' Jay Jay Okocha - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
2 Edo records 38 new COVID-19 cases, 4 resultant deaths - News Diary Online, 15 hours ago
3 Nigerians react to trending photo of a banner erected by the PTF announcing a reception ceremony for the COVID19 vaccines - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
4 PHOTOS: Shoprite staff shutdown operations in Delta - The Nation, 20 hours ago
5 Two suspects arrested for raping mentally-challenged 16-year-old girl in Bauchi - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
6 The EFCC has requested Bola Tinubu’s asset declaration documents from the Code of Conduct Bureau, according to a Peoples Gazette report. This politically-charged inquiry that could see the former Lagos governor and ruling party chieftain arrested and pros - Ono Bello, 24 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info