Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


35-year-old woman and her four children die in Jos house fire as husband watches football at viewing centre
Linda Ikeji Blog  - A 35-year-old woman, Ebere Precious Ogbodo and her four children, Rejoice, Merkel, Harmony and Engel were killed in a deadly fire house fire in Jos, Plateau state.

3 days ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Sahara Reporters:
Woman, Four Children Burnt To Death In Plateau While Husband Was At Football Viewing Centre
The Trent:
TRAGEDY: Woman And Her 4 Children Die In House Fire In Jos [GRAPHIC IMAGES]
Lailas News:
Woman and her four children dies in Jos house fire
The Eagle Online:
Woman and her four children die In Jos house fire (Photos)
All Naija Media:
Heartbreaking!! Woman And Her Four Children Perish In Jos House Fire (Photos)
Nesco Media:
35-year-old woman and her four children burnt to death in Jos house fire (Photos)
Tori News:
Heartbreaking!! Woman And Her Four Children Perish In Jos House Fire (Photos)


   More Picks
1 Lagos govt, Chinese firm sign agreement to produce brand new cars - Premium Times, 15 hours ago
2 No one was killed in Zamfara attack ― Police - Nigerian Tribune, 16 hours ago
3 Married Nigerian man pays N2m to lady he raped after meeting her on Facebook to cover up the case - My Celebrity & I, 17 hours ago
4 Man walks away from fatal bus crash that killed 22 people years after surviving plane crash that wiped out football team - The Nation, 17 hours ago
5 24-hour curfew after violence mars kidnapped schoolgirls' reunion with parents - The Guardian, 21 hours ago
6 PHOTOS: Water scarcity: Long queues sighted in most parts of Enugu - The Nation, 21 hours ago
7 EXTORTION: Ondo loggers block Benin-Lagos highway - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
8 Miyetti Allah backs Obiano order declaring AK-47-carrying herdsmen criminals - The Punch, 11 hours ago
9 Meghan Markle Accuses Buckingham Palace Of "Perpetuating Falsehoods" - The Guardian, 22 hours ago
10 Imo Assembly removes Uche Ogbuagu as Majority Leader - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info